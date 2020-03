Government leaders in the city and county of Los Angeles have taken numerous steps to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on March 15 ordered all bars and nightclubs that do not sell food to close through March 31, as well as movie theaters, entertainment venues, arcades, bowling alleys, gyms and fitness centers. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors extended the regulations countywide on March 16. Restaurants, bars that sell food and retail food facilities may continue to offer food for delivery, takeout and in drive-throughs, but may not serve food for consumption on premises, per Garcetti’s order. The mayor also urged houses of worship to limit large gatherings and observe social distancing practices.

“We are all first-responders in this crisis,” Garcetti said. “I don’t take these steps lightly, but they are absolutely necessary because our decisions have the power to slow the spread of the virus and save lives.”

The restrictions do not apply to grocery stores and cafeterias within hospitals, nursing homes and care facilities. Authorities said that there is no interruption of food supplies to grocery stores and markets.

“This is a constantly-evolving issue and we appreciate everyone doing their part to help stem the further spread of the virus,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor and Board Chairwoman Kathryn Barger, 5th District. “We’re moving into the next phase of preventative measures and do not make these decisions lightly.”

All Metro public transportation service remains operational. Metro has increased cleaning at Union Station and major transit hubs. That includes high touch point areas such as handrails, elevator call buttons and ticket vending machines. Metro is also cleaning buses and trains at least once daily with EPA-approved disinfectants and reviewing cleaning protocols as the situation evolves.

The city of Los Angeles also issued an order prohibiting landlords from evicting residential tenants during the emergency period through March 31, if the tenant is able to show an inability to pay rent due to circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles has created the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund and issued calls for donations to help people in need during the crisis.

Garcetti’s directives build upon previous steps that were taken to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. The Los Angeles City Hall complex has been closed. The Los Angeles City Council is scheduled to hold a meeting on March 17 but has cancelled other meetings for the rest of the week. No more than 50 people at a time will be allowed to gather in all city buildings. Libraries, recreation centers, senior centers and sports facilities have been closed, and all activities in those buildings are cancelled. Seniors who receive meals at city facilities are asked to call the Los Angeles City Department of Aging at (213)482-7252 for information.

Public and nonprofit museums, theaters and cultural institutions have closed throughout the city, including the Griffith Observatory, Los Angeles Zoo and other facilities in Griffith Park such as the merry-go-round and pony rides. Outdoor park space and amenities will remain open during regular park hours.

Los Angeles County has closed all non-essential public buildings including courthouses. No new jurors will be summoned for civil or criminal jury trials for the next 30 days.

The Los Angeles Unified School District has also closed all campuses in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Garcetti supported the decision for schools to remain closed for at least two weeks.

“We are asking everyone to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and I know that LAUSD leaders did not arrive at the decision to close schools lightly. This will be a challenging time for families and put a strain on teachers and students and each of us can play a part in supporting them,” Garcetti said. “The city will work closely with the school district to help ensure our kids are healthy, safe and fed during this closure. Employers should give workers the job security and flexibility they need to protect the wellbeing of their children. We know friends and neighbors will continue to be kind, generous and thoughtful at a moment when we have to prepare for any change in circumstances. We are getting through this together, and I am confident that Los Angeles will rise to the challenge as we always do in moments of crisis.”