The Paula Kent Meehan Pet Care Foundation will sponsor the “Spring Em’” adoption event on Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15, at all six L.A. Animal Services Centers.

Discounted adoption fees will be offered on all dogs and puppies, and waived for cats. Adoption fees for kittens will be waived through a grant from the ASPCA.

“The city shelters have everything you could possibly want: young, old, big, small, cat, dog, bunny, you name it,” said Bill Crowe, director of the Paula Kent Meehan Pet Care Foundation. “This is an excellent opportunity to save a life and save a little cash too.”

“We have the perfect pet for you and your family,” added Brenda Barnette, general manager for L.A. Animal Services. “I invite you to visit our website to view the fantastic dogs and cats in our six L.A. Animal Services Centers who are ready to meet you and go home with you.”

The shelter closest to the local area is located at 11361 W. Pico Blvd. For information, visit petcarefoundation.org and laanimalservices.com.