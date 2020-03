The California Office of Emergency Services has awarded $15 million in grants to 87 nonprofit organizations through the newly established California State Nonprofit Security Grant Program.

“In a world where hate crimes and antisemitism are on the rise, government must do more to protect vulnerable communities,” said Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel (D-Woodland Hills), who authored legislation establishing the Nonprofit Security Grant Program. “This funding will provide critical security resources and sends a powerful message that the state of California stands firmly with those targeted by hate.”

Last October, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 1548 authored by Gabriel, who serves as vice chair of the California Legislative Jewish Caucus. AB 1548 established the California State Nonprofit Security Grant Program to provide security funding for nonprofit organizations at risk of hate-motivated violence. The legislation marked a historic commitment by the state to increase protection for vulnerable institutions following an uptick in violent extremism, including the attack last April at the Chabad Synagogue in Poway, California.

In December, the California Office of Emergency Services received 456 applications for the grant program. Eighty-seven organizations have been awarded grants, including numerous synagogues, mosques, churches and LGBT community centers. Organizations in the local area that received grants include Chabad of North Beverly Hills and Young Israel of Los Angeles.

Grant funds will help at-risk nonprofits with physical security enhancements and security personnel. The maximum grant is $200,000 per institution.

Many nonprofit institutions, including houses of worship and community centers, operate on extremely limited budgets and would be unable to fund needed security enhancements without the funds provided by the program, Gabriel said. For information, visit caloes.ca.gov.