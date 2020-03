Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced the appointments of multiple Los Angeles residents to state department, boards and commissions.

Gideon Kracov, 48, has been appointed to the South Coast Air Quality Management District Board. Kracov has been owner of the Law Office of Gideon Kracov since 2004. He was a member of the State Mining and Geology Board at the Department on Conservation from 2014 to 2018. Kracov also served as a deputy city attorney at the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office from 2002 to 2004. Compensation is $100 per diem.

Alex Israel, 37, has been appointed to the California Arts Council. Israel has been a contemporary artist since 2010. He has a broad conceptual practice that examines Southern Californian culture, the entertainment industry and the American dream. He formerly worked as a curatorial assistant at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles. Compensation is $100 per diem.

Kevin Kish, 43, has been reappointed director of the Department of Fair Employment and Housing, where he has served as director since 2015. Kish was an adjunct professor of law at Loyola Law School from 2012 to 2015 and was director of the Employment Rights Project at Bet Tzedek Legal Services from 2008 to 2015. He served as a law clerk at the U.S. District Court, Middle District of Alabama from 2005 to 2006 and is a member of the American Bar Association and the Los Angeles County Bar Association. Annual compensation is $196,981.

Newsom also appointed Norma Cumpian, 50, to the Board of State and Community Corrections. Cumpian has served as the manager for women and nonbinary services at the Anti-Recidivism Coalition since 2016. Cumpian is a member of the Los Angeles County Gender Responsive Advisory Committee and helped organize a Convicted Women Against Abuse, a self-help organization focusing on domestic violence affecting women. There is no compensation for the position.

Cinthia Flores, 32, has been appointed to the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board. Flores has been a staff attorney at the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights since 2017 and served in multiple positions at the University of California, Los Angeles Labor Center from 2015 to 2017, including Dream Resource Center director and Central America Project manager. Annual compensation is $159,068.

Isadore Hall III, 48, has been reappointed to the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board, where he has served since 2017. Hall served as a state senator in the 35th District from 2014 to 2016 and as an Assemblyman in the 64th District from 2008 to 2014. Annual compensation is $159,068.