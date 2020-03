The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles released a new dance version of their recent performance on the Film Independent Spirit Awards of “Gay Spirit Song” which was viewed over 7 million times online.

GMCLA’s new director and conductor Ernest Harrison and 30 GMCLA members went into the studio to work with Greg O’Connor, the song’s original composer, along with members Quinn Coleman and Perry Twins, to create this version as a fundraiser for the organization.

“Gay Spirit Song” was originally created by lyricist and producer Jordan Firstman as a humorous insider look at all things gay in 2019 films, with a special homage to Laura Dern. The song went viral and was shared by multiple organizations and celebrities such as Dern, the Hollywood Reporter and James Corden.

Lou Spisto, GMCLA executive director and producer, said the entire experience has been amazing.

“At the heart of our success is always the members of the chorus, who donated their time to perform at the awards show and again on this track,” Spisto said. “We are grateful to all of the guys, and especially Dave Pannell, who brilliantly sang the part performed by the wonderful Alex Newell in the live show. Without the GMCLA members none of this is possible.”

For information, visit gmcla.org. To view the “Gay Spirit Song” performance, visit youtube.com/user/gmclavideo.