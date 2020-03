Artist Ethan Gill explores the pool-side through a West Coast lens and mentality in his new work that will be on display at Luis De Jesus Los Angeles until April 11.

The exhibit, “Ethan Gill: New Paintings,” presents the pool as a psychological space, permeated by West Coast light and used to reflect upon form, memory and isolation.

The paintings depict figures in swimming pools with legs, feet and partial view of bodies caught in the act of submersion and some at rest as the movement of light and water interrupt the figure and graph of tiles.

Gill paints using a grid and without visual references in his process which results in figuration and abstraction to emerge in his art.

He received his Master’s in Fine Arts from the School of Art Institute Chicago in 2014. He has been included in exhibitions at several galleries in Chicago, New York, Illinois and California.

Luis De Jesus Los Angeles is located at 2685 South La Cienega Blvd.

For information, visit gallery@luisdejesus.com.