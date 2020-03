The Original Farmers Market, corner of Third and Fairfax, has announced new take-home specials available from its restaurants.

Du-par’s is offering Blue Plate Specials, with four dinners for $40. Dinner selections include chicken pot pie, meatloaf, turkey, macaroni and cheese casserole, and buttermilk hotcakes with scrambled eggs, hash browns, bacon or sausage and coffee. The chicken pot pie, meatloaf, turkey and macaroni and cheese casserole dinners include sides and choice of a fruit pie or full stack of hotcakes. Take out and curbside pickup is available. To place an order, call (323)933-8446 or (323)933-8440, or visit dupars.net.

Magee’s Kitchen is offering special take-home taco and enchilada packs that feed three to four people for $29.95 per pack. Customers can place an order by calling (323)938-4127. Magee’s plans to soon offer delivery from Postmates/Mercato. For information, visit mageeskitchen.com.

Fritzi Coop is offering an Easy Pickup Menu. The homemade chicken bolognese with elbow pasta serves three to four people and is $25. The bucket of eight classic chicken tenders meal feeds four people and is served with two large curly fries or tots, one large macaroni and cheese or roasted corn, one large coleslaw and three sauces, for $35.50. The two bucket classic chicken tenders meal feeds six to eight people and includes four large curly fries or tots, one large macaroni and cheese and one large roasted corn, one large coleslaw and six sauces, for $65.50. To place an order, call (323)936-9436, or visit fritzicoop.com.

The Original Farmers Market is located at 6333 W. Third St. For information, visit farmersmarketla.com.