The Original Farmers Market remains open and will continue serving customers with fresh groceries and prepared meals. Many market favorites are available to go including freshly-baked doughnuts, hand-tossed pizza, hamburgers, gourmet pickles, English toffee and more.

Select restaurants remain open for pick-up and delivery, and the Farmers Market Post Office and Newsstand is open as well. All market entry gates and the parking lots are open and parking is free during current operating hours, Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We are all in this together and we wish to thank everyone for their support of our local small businesses,” read a statement from the Original Farmers Market. “The health and well-being of our customers, merchants and employees is our number one priority and we are pleased to serve as a vital resource for the community.”

Du-par’s is offering Blue Plate Specials, with four dinners for $40. Dinner selections include chicken pot pie, meatloaf, turkey, macaroni and cheese casserole, and buttermilk hotcakes with scrambled eggs, hash browns, bacon or sausage and coffee. The chicken pot pie, meatloaf, turkey and macaroni and cheese casserole dinners include sides and choice of a fruit pie or full stack of hotcakes. Take out and curbside pickup is available. To place an order, call (323)933-8446 or (323)933-8440, or visit dupars.net.

Magee’s Kitchen is offering special take-home taco and enchilada packs that feed three to four people for $29.95 per pack. Customers can place an order by calling (323)938-4127.

Fritzi Coop is offering an Easy Pickup Menu. The homemade chicken bolognese with elbow pasta serves three to four people and is $25. The bucket of eight classic chicken tenders meal feeds four people and is served with two large curly fries or tots, one large macaroni and cheese or roasted corn, one large coleslaw and three sauces, for $35.50. The two bucket classic chicken tenders meal feeds six to eight people and includes four large curly fries or tots, one large macaroni and cheese and one large roasted corn, one large coleslaw and six sauces, for $65.50. To place an order, call (323)936-9436, or visit fritzicoop.com.

Nonna’s Empanadas is offering sweet and savory baked empanadas including nutella, pepperoni, macaroni and cheese and many other varieties. Nonna’s also sells ready-to-bake empanadas that can be frozen and enjoyed at home. To place an order, call (323)934-3724, or visit nonnasempanadas.com.

The Original Farmers Market is located at 6333 W. Third St. Visit farmersmarketla.com.