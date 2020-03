Re “Facing development, apartment residents unite,” March 12 issue

You may have seen my name numerous times in the Park Labrea News. I am horrified at the thought that developers will throw out elderly tenants in order to build another eight-story building containing over 200 apartments. How greedy can the Hennick and Colliers group be?

God has been very good to my husband and me and we have built a lot of real estate throughout the Midwest for poor people. We are getting a group together, including my brother who is a well-known tax lawyer in town, to support this organization to not allow them to tear down buildings where tenants have lived for 50 years.

How cruel and insensitive can they be?

Mrs. C. Stoller

Los Angeles