In response to the need to control and prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Los Angeles County, Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile has suspended all civil and criminal trials through April 16.

The Los Angeles Superior Court, which was closed from March 17-19 under an emergency order by Brazile, will reopen on Friday, March 19 for emergency and essential matters. Brazile was allowed to close the courts under emergency authority granted by California Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye.

The Los Angeles Superior Court will reopen on Friday, March 20, for the limited purpose of hearing or handing essential or emergency matters in criminal, civil, probate, family law and dependency/juvenile cases.

“The Superior Court of Los Angeles County is committed to providing equal access to justice through the fair, timely and efficient resolution of all cases. However, it is imperative that we continue aligning our court with the most recent directives and guidelines issued by our national, state and local public health officials,” Brazile said. “Let me be clear, we will continue to serve the needs of the most vulnerable people in Los Angeles County, our children, the elderly, domestic violence victims, people whose life and liberty interests are at stake and in many other emergent cases as is possible and safe.”

No jurors should report and no additional prospective jurors will be summoned for jury service for 30 days.

The emergency order enabled Brazile to extend statutory dates and deadlines for case filings and case proceedings and to make the dates of March 17-19 a statutory court holiday for that purpose. The order is authorized under California Government Code section 68115.

Brazile has also been authorized to grant extensions of time for criminal arraignments, preliminary hearings and trials, and extend the filing and hearing deadlines in civil, small claims, unlawful detainer and dependency cases.

For information, visit lacourt.org.