On Feb. 13, Krofft characters Witchiepoo and H.R. Pufnstuf helped their creators, Sid and Marty Krofft, unveil the renowned siblings’ star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The star, dedicated in the category of television, is located at 6201 Hollywood Blvd., in front of the Funko store. The Kroffts, who developed TV shows like “H.R. Pufnstuf” and “Land of the Lost,” received a Lifetime Achievement Emmy Award in 2018. They also are known for their work on amusement parks. For information, visit walkoffame.com.