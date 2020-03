StreetsLA is seeking a partner to manage its new Sidewalk and Transit Amenities Program.

A request for information was recently released to solicit best practices and creative approaches to the installation of street furniture. The RFI will inform a subsequent request for proposals, expected this summer, from which the city expects to select a winning bidder. The city is seeking an experienced business partner to develop a self-sustaining street furniture program.

The Sidewalk and Transit Amenities Program will replace and expand upon a program in place since 2001 that oversees a diverse range of street furniture types and nearly 1,900 bus shelters. The program follows a traditional business model supported by advertising displayed on the furniture.

The city intends to work collaboratively with a qualified partner to provide sidewalk and transit amenities that support increased use of transit and alternative transportation, local economic activity and the shared use of sidewalks.

For information, visit streetsla.lacity.org.