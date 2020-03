As concerns continue to rise about the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, the city of West Hollywood is taking precautionary steps and enforcing regulations in response to new restrictions California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Sunday, March 15.

City staff in West Hollywood, for the past three weeks, have been planning for COVID-19 and created a crisis response work plan. The city noted the plan is routinely being reviewed and be updated continuously throughout the public health response.

The city of West Hollywood is planning to cancel all non-essential civic activities including major events, limiting all public meetings to essential government business items and implementing remote public input for public meetings via an online submission form. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued orders for closure of bars, nightclubs, restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, arcades, bowling alleys and live performances until Thursday, March 31 for all L.A. cities including West Hollywood.

As part of the city’s efforts, the city of West Hollywood also suspended permit parking and other parking regulations until March 31.

This includes permit parking on all residential streets, parking during street sweeping hours and all a.m./p.m. rush hour enforcement including Holloway Drive, La Brea Avenue, Fountain Avenue and Robertson Boulevard south of Beverly Boulevard.

Parking regulations regarding blocked driveways and loading zones will be addressed by complaint only. Citations issued that are not currently delinquent will be extended an additional 30 days from their issue date.

The crisis response work plan outlines monitoring of all health bulletins from county, state and federal partners, working alongside partners at Los Angeles County Public Health Department and communicating regularly with other Westside cities.

The plan also advises the city to organize weekly calls with leadership of Westside cities, and establish sub-committees to explore and create strategies to address the economic impacts that may arise in the coming weeks.

The West Hollywood City Council will make additional decisions related to COVID-19 and discuss plans during its meeting on March 16 in council chambers, located at 625 San Vicente Blvd.

The council meeting will also be live streamed at weho.org/wehotv.