On March 5, more than 150 people including American Red Cross Los Angeles Region volunteers, donors and community partners came together at the Red Cross Stories event at Paramount Pictures Studios in Hollywood for an evening of storytelling narrated by celebrities.

Elisabeth Rohm (“Law & Order”), Xolo Maridueña (“Parenthood”), Elisa Perry (“Everybody Hates Chris”), Yasmine Al Massri (“Quantico”), Pauley Perrette (“NCIS”) and Joe Zee (fashion stylist, journalist and producer) narrated inspiring stories that demonstrate the Red Cross’ commitment to turn compassion into action.

“The Red Cross is always there in times of need by delivering relief, comfort and hope,” said Jarrett Barrios, CEO for Red Cross Los Angeles. “At a moment’s notice, any of our lives can be impacted by an emergency and the Red Cross stands strong and committed to being of service to those down the street, across the country and around the world. We’re honored to share stories of this work.”

Red Cross Stories took place during a month-long celebration of March as Red Cross Month with the famous Paramount Pictures Studios water tower lighting up red.

For information, visit redcross.org/la or cruzrojaamericana.org.