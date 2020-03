Big Sunday has announced that its fifth annual gala, which was to be held on March 12 at Candela La Brea, has been postponed out of an abundance of caution.

Big Sunday plans to honor leaders in entertainment, business, philanthropy, politics and the arts at a later date. The event will celebrate more than two decades of Big Sunday’s philanthropic work and will honor honorees Michael Skloff, Tiffany Smith-Anoa’i and Hulu. The event will also celebrate the premiere of Big Sunday’s new theme song, “All We Got,” which was arranged and produced by Skloff.

Big Sunday, which is headquartered at 6111 Melrose Ave., is dedicated to helping people in need through volunteer opportunities. The three honorees have volunteered with Big Sunday for many years.

Skloff has a long career as a composer, arranger, music producer, music director and performer. He has been an integral part of Big Sunday as a volunteer, board member and benefactor since 1999.

“I support Big Sunday because they continue to show me that when we help each other we close the gaps between us, and that act has the power to heal the world,” Skloff said. “We need Big Sunday now more than ever before.”

Smith-Anoa’i is vice president of diversity and communications for CBS Entertainment. She serves as a Big Sunday board member, fundraiser and volunteer and first became associated with the organization during its annual Thanksgiving volunteer event.

“I have been working with Big Sunday for many years and every year we partner I am renewed by their commitment and passion to helping those in need,” Smith-Anoa’I said. “This is truly an organization that helps people help others.”

Hulu has supported Big Sunday with donations and volunteer work, and has partnered with the organization for the company’s annual day of service.

Founded 21 years ago by David Levinson with just 300 volunteers, Big Sunday has collected and distributed hundreds of thousands of items of clothing, food, toiletries, and other essentials. Volunteers are always sought for Big Sunday projects. For information, visit bigsunday.org.