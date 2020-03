On March 21, Beverly Hills Unified School District Superintendent Michael Bregy advised the BHUSD community, parents, students and teachers about the district’s steps to adapt to the evolving situation regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the recent spring break, the district thoroughly cleaned all schools, Bregy said.

“Please continue social distancing and all government agency recommendations. This is not a time to be lax. The health of our community, state, nation and world depend on it,” Bregy said.

Bregy added that while “our staff is expertly trained to handle crisis situations at school,” the pandemic’s effects extend beyond the school doors, impacting everyone “personally, physically and emotionally.”

“It is a new reality to be thinking about online teaching, and for many of our teachers this will be the very first time they deliver curriculum and instruction in this way,” Bregy said.

“With that said, our entire staff have embraced our district motto – Education Reimagined – with innovation, enthusiasm and willingness, and I am grateful for all of their hard work.”

Teachers are using Google Classroom, though there is no established digital curriculum for home learning, which began on March 24.

“Home learning is each individual teacher changing the delivery of their instruction to a digital experience. Google Classroom is an incredibly robust platform, but methods of teaching and the nature of assignments is up to individual teachers,” he said.

Any device, even those that are not BHUSD-issued, can be used as long as they can use WiFi or have access to the internet. Students without internet/WiFi access at home should contact David Damico, interim executive director of technology, at ddamico@bhusd.org.

Communication to students regarding work and assignments including all other third-party applications (e.g. Flip Grid) will be communicated through Seesaw, consumables (workbooks) and parent email for grades TK-2. All other grade levels will use Google Classroom, BHUSD Gmail, Google Hangouts and Google Meet.

Due to the passage of Senate Bill 117, school sessions will not need to be extended into summer.

Attendance will be based on student work completed. If students are not completing assignments and meeting the virtual meeting times and collaborations, it must be documented.

For immediate technological support, click on the tech support blue box on the homepage of each school’s website from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday. Email tech@bhusd.org for troubleshooting technology issues.

Employees who are diagnosed, or parents of children who are diagnosed with a confirmed case of COVID-19, should report it to Student Services (Phil Wenker, pwenker@bhusd.org) and their principal or direct supervisor.

BHHS Students will still be able to access the Norman Aid Student Support Center by scheduling a virtual counseling session.

For information, visit bhhs.bhusd.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=171640&type=d&pREC_ID=367218.