On March 16, the Beverly Hills City Council adopted an urgency ordinance outlining proactive measures to reduce the potential spread of the novel coronavirus.

The ordinance went into effect at midnight and will remain in effect until the city’s local emergency is cancelled.

All non-essential retail businesses, including those on Rodeo Drive, shall be closed except for pick up, delivery and certain transactions by appointment.

All bars and nightclubs in the city of Beverly Hills that do not serve food shall be closed to the public.

Any bars or nightclubs or other businesses in Beverly Hills that serve food may remain open only for purposes of continuing to prepare and offer food to customers via delivery service or to be picked up. Dine-in food service is prohibited. The city will accommodate parking in front of restaurants to allow for easier access for ‘to-go’ dining.

All restaurants and retail food facilities in the City of Beverly Hills shall be prohibited from serving food for consumption on premises including through a self-serve, unwrapped buffet.

All movie theaters and live performance venues shall be closed to the public.

All gyms and fitness centers shall be closed to the public.

All businesses providing physical health and beauty services, including spas, hair salons, massage parlors and nail salons, that do not provide medical care or services that supplement medical care as directed by medical professionals will be closed to the public except for the purpose of retail sales.

All elective medical and surgical procedures, including all elective dental procedures, are prohibited.

The City Council also unanimously approved a moratorium on evictions for non-payment of rent by residential tenants and businesses impacted by COVID-19, the temporary suspension of utility shutoffs and the temporary suspension of certain parking regulations.

The state’s Employment Development Department provides comprehensive information for workers who may lose time from work during this ongoing crisis. For information, visit edd.ca.gov.

Mayor John Mirisch also announced he would be leading the creation of a COVID-19 Kindness Task Force made up of community volunteers who will assist seniors and the most vulnerable populations during this difficult time.

“This is an opportunity for Beverly Hills to do what we do best, care for one another,” Mirisch said. “We encourage members of our community to call their friends and loved ones, develop networks and support neighbors. By offering assistance in a safe and responsible way, we demonstrate our resilience as a community and will prevail healthier and stronger. Now more than ever, we are Community with a capital ‘C,’ and we will get through this together as a Community.”

If you are interested in becoming a member of the COVID-19 Kindness Task Force, please email Keith Sterling, public information manager, at ksterling@beverlyhills.org.

For information, visit beverlyhills.org/novelcoronavirus.

This article was updated on Tuesday, March 17, at 9:01 a.m. with additional information from a press release from the city of Beverly Hills.