As the novel coronavirus forces closures in the Los Angeles area, Beverly Hills Mayor John Mirisch and the City Council announced on March 11 the formation of a COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) Advisory Committee to inform city policy and help reduce the spread of the virus through proactive measures.

“Beverly Hills is already taking steps to mitigate the impact of this virus,” Mirisch said. “By inviting some of the leading medical experts to the table, we can work to find solutions to reduce potential spread and inform our residential and business communities of best practices.”

In his capacity as Director of Emergency Services, Beverly Hills City Manager George Chavez declared a local emergency in response to the ongoing public health concerns surrounding COVID-19. Local emergencies may be declared by the city manager provided that members of the Beverly Hills City Council ratify the declaration within seven days. The City Council will likely take action during a special meeting on March 16. Information about that meeting will be available on the Beverly Press website later that day.

Commission meetings scheduled for this week will be postponed. The city is finalizing the ability for “virtual” participation for commissioners and members of the public for future meetings, Chavez said. In addition, to promote and protect public health, Beverly Hills City Hall is now closed to the public until further notice and will operate as a virtual City Hall.

“With the ongoing health concerns presented by the novel coronavirus, we believe it is in the best interest of the community and our employees to shift our services to online and by phone,” Chavez said. “I continue to work closely with the mayor and City Council who are all deeply committed to the health and safety of our community.”

The city also closed the Beverly Hills Public Library on March 12. The community centers at Roxbury and La Cienega parks were temporarily closed on March 13, and the preschool and after-school programs were suspended. On March 16, the La Cienega Tennis Center and Roxbury Park Tennis Courts were closed, as was Greystone Mansion and Gardens.

The Community Services Department Spring Session – all spring classes and activities through the city’s Recreation and Parks Division – are cancelled. All fees for classes and activities will be refunded.

Beverly Hills offers a hotline for information related to COVID-19. The hotline, (310)550-4680, is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

For information, visit beverlyhills.org/novelcoronavirus.

The Beverly Hills Unified School District has closed its schools through April 5. For information, visit bhusd.org/covid19.

To prevent further spread of COVID-19, Supervisor Kathryn Barger, chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, announced additional precautions on March 16 for all cities and unincorporated communities throughout Los Angeles County.

All bars, clubs, theaters, entertainment centers and fitness centers are ordered to be closed until further notice. Restaurants will be permitted to serve take out or delivery food only, and grocery stores may remain open.

Gatherings of more than 50 people are strongly discouraged, in accordance with directions from the Centers for Disease Control.

“This is a constantly-evolving issue and we appreciate everyone doing their part to help stem the further spread of the virus,” Barger said. “We’re moving into the next phase of preventative measures and do not make these decisions lightly.”