The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to California small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Offering support and disaster relief is a critical government function,” said Kevin McGowan, director of the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management. “There is a great need for economic support during the coronavirus disaster, and SBA federal disaster loans are an excellent resource for small business owners.”

The deadline to apply for an economic injury disaster loan is Dec. 16. Business owners may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications by visiting disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800)659-2955, or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.