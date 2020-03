The Craft In America Center in Los Angeles presents an exhibition by four artists who explore issues of gender, race, culture and place. Featured artists Cristina Córdova, Wendy Maruyama, Cara Romero and Diego Romero draw upon their heritages and identities to translate their experiences into fine art.

The exhibit, “Identity: 4 Voices,” is on display from Saturday, March 14, through Thursday, May 2.

Originally from Puerto Rico, Córdova is a sculptor who now lives and works in Penland, North Carolina. Her figurative clay work is rooted in renaissance sculptural traditions and ceramic history. Each piece represents shared humanity while confronting contemporary issues of gender, race, beauty and power.

Maruyama is a furniture maker and educator with a studio in San Diego who delves into the subjects of ethnicity, gender and world issues. The Japanese-American artist creates furniture in a field dominated by men. As an individual with hearing impairment, she uses the process of furniture-making to overcome challenges related to her disability.

Cara Romero is a contemporary photographer and member of the Chemehuevi tribe, a branch of the southern Paiute who live on a reservation in the Mojave Desert. She is a passionate spokesperson for indigenous cultural and environmental issues.

Romero’s complex and nuanced images combine traditional iconography with contemporary perspective. She orchestrates a balancing act in her photography by rewriting stories of indigenous identity, challenging cultural misappropriation and confronting stereotypes.

Diego Romero is a potter living and working in Sante Fe, New Mexico. A member of the Cochiti Pueblo tribe, he makes art that about his indigenous heritage by combining traditional materials, techniques and forms of Mimbrers, Anasazi and Greek pottery with comic book inspired imagery.

The Craft in America Gallery is located at 8415 W. Third St. For information, visit craftamerica.org.