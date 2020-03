Following increased concerns regarding the coronavirus, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has closed all Animal Care Centers.

Certain services will be available by appointment only. Considerations for the health and safety of residents, pets, animals in care and employees are at the forefront of all operational decisions.

Animal control officers will continue to respond to public safety and animal welfare calls such as dangerous dogs, sick animals, police assistance, animal cruelty investigations, patrols and dead animal reports. Less urgent calls will be deferred until further notice.

No animals will be euthanized during the emergency closures unless they are irremediably suffering, dangerous or unable to eat without assistance.

Pet adoptions will be by appointment only. If you believe your pet is being cared for at a county Animal Care Center, call to schedule an appointment to bring the pet home.

Owner surrenders will not be received until further notice.

People who have lost or found pets are encouraged to download the SHADOW app, which can also be accessed by visiting animalcare.lacounty.gov, and if possible, to foster those pets temporarily.

The department will not accept stray healthy cats, but any sick or injured cats can still be brought into the Animal Care Centers, by appointment.

The public is asked to renew pet licenses by mail or online. Pet owners will be given a 30-day grace period for late license submittal. For information, visit animalcare.lacounty.gov.