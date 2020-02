West Hollywood presents a workshop titled “Landlord Basics” on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m. in the West Hollywood Community Center at Plummer Park. The event is the latest in a series of RSO Building Blocks workshops that educate property owners, managers, tenants and other community members about the city’s rent stabilization ordinance. Topics will include unit re-registrations, limits on rent increases, security deposits, annual registration fee and pass through, minimum maintenance standards, temporary relocation, requirements for legal entry, and Airbnb and short-term rentals. 7377 Santa Monica Blvd. (323)848-6472, weho.org.