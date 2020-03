A photograph in the March 31, 1955, issue of the Park Labrea News reminded residents to cast ballots in the Los Angeles municipal primary election. This year’s municipal primary election is next Tuesday, March 3. Voters in the local area will cast ballots in the race for the Los Angeles City Council’s 4th District, as well as two seats on the Beverly Hills City Council and in many other races. Voting will occur at centers throughout the community, many of which are already open. Others will open on Feb. 29. For information or to find a voting center and hours, visit lavote.net.