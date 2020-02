The Los Angeles County Office of Medical Examiner-Coroner has identified a victim who was shot and killed after an argument at the Westfield Century City mall on Jan. 20 as Ryan Givens, 29.

Detectives are investigating the homicide and have no updates, said Detective Herman Frettlohr, with the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Bureau Homicide Unit. The motive for the shooting has not been disclosed.

The shooting was preceded by an argument between two groups of women in Javier’s restaurant at the mall. The situation escalated when they left the restaurant and men who were with the women became involved in an argument with each other, police said.

When the two groups came together again at a valet station on Santa Monica Boulevard, one of the men pulled out a gun and the victim ran away. The suspect followed and fired, striking the victim multiple times. That man, identified as Givens, was found in the 10200 block of Santa Monica Boulevard and was taken by paramedics to a hospital, where he later died.

The suspect fled on foot on Santa Monica Boulevard. He was described as black, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 160 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to call investigators with the West Bureau Homicide Unit at (213)382-9470. During weekends and off-hours, call the LAPD’s hotline at (877)LAPD247.