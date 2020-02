With less than one month until the March 3 election, Los Angeles City Councilman David Ryu announced that he has secured the endorsement of several prominent members of the United States Congress and the Los Angeles Times editorial board.

The current and former congressional leaders include U.S. Reps. Jimmy Gomez (D-Los Angeles), Ted Lieu (D-Torrance), Brad Sherman (D-Sherman Oaks) and Mark Takano (D-Riverside), as well as former U.S. Rep. Howard Berman (D-San Fernando Valley).

This support comes on the heels of previous endorsements from congressional leaders, including U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California) and U.S. Reps. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles), Judy Chu (D-Monterey Park) and Adam Schiff (D-Burbank).

“These congressional leaders have been strong advocates for Los Angeles and Southern California in Washington, D.C., and I am proud to have their support,” Ryu said. “In order for Angelenos to truly take on the tough issues of our day – homelessness, housing, climate change – we need these committed partners in Washington. I am excited to continue to collaborate with these members in moving Los Angeles forward.”

Remarking on its endorsement, the Times editorial board wrote that Ryu has “gotten solid marks from people working to house and serve homeless Angelenos for supporting more shelters and housing in his district, and for bringing a needed perspective as a former executive at Kedren Health, a provider of mental healthcare … Ryu has favored data-driven and services-based approaches that hold more promise over the long term.”

“I am so honored to receive this strong endorsement from one of the most influential papers in our nation,” Ryu said. “This endorsement is the result of all of our hard work these past four years and our commitment to solving the crisis of our time, homelessness, fighting for reform and transparency in City Hall, and opening up our parks and green spaces for all Angelenos … I could not be more happy to receive the Times’ endorsement.”