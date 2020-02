The city of Los Angeles has extended the public review comment period for the proposed Sidewalk Repair Program to April 24.

The city has prepared a draft environmental impact report to evaluate the potential environmental effects of the program. It addresses sidewalk repair projects under an agreement reached in a lawsuit by advocates of people with disabilities, who sued the city over impediments to mobility on sidewalks.

The city is requesting input on the draft EIR from public agencies, residents and stakeholders. To read the draft EIR, visit sidewalks.lacity.org.

Comments can be emailed to shilpa.gupta@lacity.org; include “SRP DEIR” in the subject line and a return mailing address. Comments can also be mailed to Shilpa Gupta, Environmental Supervisor I, City of Los Angeles, Department of Public Works, Bureau of Engineering, Environmental Management Group, 1149 S. Broadway, Sixth Floor, Mail Stop 939, Los Angeles, CA, 90015-2213.

Following the close of the comment period, the city will consider and prepare responses and compile a final EIR. For information, call Gupta at (213)485-4560.