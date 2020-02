Michael Becker’s “Dancers,” a photographic survey of dancers in movement, is now on display at TAG Gallery.

“Capturing a rehearsal of the renowned dance troupe Diavolo was an experience of energy interacting with architecture,” Becker said. “Having access to this amazingly talented group of young people gave me inspiration to make a body of work about humans and the way we interact with architecture and each other.”

The survey’s intention is to display interactions between the participants showing movement and flight. Some of what is captured is clear, while other photographs are blurry.

TAG Gallery is also celebrating Los Angeles’ creative industry with “Art+Video.” Selected and member artists display video art alongside physical art objects in the South Gallery. The exhibit features work by a number of artists, including Karen Hochman Brown, Mathilda LaZalle Moore, Katie Brightside, Jody Zellen, Molly Schulman, SKÜT, Robert Fitzgerald, Hannah Beadman, Kayla Cloonan and Miss Art World.

“An artist walk-through of the exhibition will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.

“Postmodern Reactions” showcases work of the gallery’s member artists in the East and West Galleries. Members respond to the postmodernism movement in their own unique and diverse ways.

All three exhibitions will be on view at the gallery through March 14.

TAG Gallery is located at 5458 Wilshire Blvd. Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. For information or to schedule a private viewing, call (310)829-9556, or visit taggallery.net.