Contemplate the miracle of local newspapers like the Park Labrea News and Beverly Press. They start out as giant blank rolls of newsprint, and soon they will be filled with the doings of the day: calendars of what’s ahead, who plowed into whom, lawsuits, police reports, ads, restaurant reviews, zoning disputes and photos. I love the beautiful rustle of the newspaper, refuge of the thinking person, one of life’s most soulful retreats.

It’s no secret that many publishers can’t wait to be rid of newsprint, for some very understandable financial reasons. Imagine delivering 6,000 – or 600,000 — pizzas all at once. Delivering a newspaper is much the same thing. A paper should arrive hot on the doorstep. That’s costly. That’s no fun.

But when newspapers go away, so will I. I will be lovesick when they go.

For, I can’t imagine a world without newspapers. It would be as if jazz or classical music just died. I would give what author Arundhati Roy once called a “feral howl.”

The small papers seem to be doing better than the big ones, so there is always hope. There will always be an audience for what happened right next door.

Listen, I have no problem with technology, till it’s forced down your throat – the upgrades, the passwords, the security codes. The kooks who run things insist that it’s progress, and faster and cheaper and better than ever before. But usually it’s progress only for them, not you. And so many glitches. The Iowa caucuses a case in point.

Poor consumer, at the mercy of so many modern efficiencies. Go ahead, tap in your discount code at checkout. Not working? Try again. “Hmmmm,” the cashier says. “Try again…”

To what end? It benefits them more than it does you. Same goes for online content. Tap in your ZIP. What’s your password again? “Hmmmmmmmmmm. Sir, are you sure you’re using the right browser?”

There is never a right browser.

That’s one of the reasons to prefer the simplicity and beautiful flutter of newsprint, the way it feels against your fingertips, the way it bends in your lap. I like the experience of it, the customized way you sip the news with your morning coffee – how you can scan the headlines and photos first, then plunge into what interests you. It appeals to more of our senses. There is even a subtle scent to it all – the ink, the newsprint, like sunlight on lumber.

When you’re mad, you can slam your paper against the table; it won’t mind.

In a pinch, a paper also wipes up spills.

I’ve been newspapering for more than 40 years, and done nearly every little task it takes. In the movies, there is a sense of romance to the endeavor. That’s OK. “All the President’s Men” was the greatest recruiting poster journalism could ever have. “Spotlight” was more realistic, though. Mostly, folks are prone to slam doors in your face. After a while, you could start taking that personally.

“Sometimes it’s easy to forget that we spend most of our time stumbling around the dark,” is one quote from “Spotlight.”

You don’t just press a button to make a newspaper; you press a lot of buttons. As a reporter, you make a lot of phone calls, looking for one honest person, someone who won’t toe the company line or bluff you to save their backside. From the one honest person, you find a few simple truths. On maybe just one solitary truth. That’s a good day.

The truth is a beautiful thing, perhaps the most beautiful thing. I estimate now, that for every reporter, there are 10 publicists, maybe 100, touting products and politicians, airlines and diet supplements. Poor reporter. Through all those institutional smokescreens, he or she must find the simple truths of the day.

Here’s one now: Newspapers need you. And they honor you and the way we live.

Today, as we celebrate the Park Labrea News and Beverly Press, I hope you know that.

Thank you.