Following unanimous approval at its Jan. 21 meeting, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors submitted a bid to purchase St. Vincent Medical Center with the hope of turning it into housing for homeless individuals.

“This is a significant opportunity for the board of supervisors to advance its work around the question of homelessness amidst this crisis,” said Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, 2nd District. “We can make good on our commitments to address homelessness with urgency and innovation. This is one heck of an opportunity. Let’s take advantage of it.”

Los Angeles County CEO Sachi Hamai said she wanted to finance the purchase of the 10.5-acre campus upfront, adding that she didn’t want to enter into any short- or long-term obligations when creating the final proposal.

The board previously attempted to purchase St. Vincent in March 2019, but was unsuccessful with their bid. However, it was notified that the entity that outbid them could not secure the necessary financing to finalize the purchase, according to the motion by Supervisor Hilda Solis, 1st District, that sought to submit a second bid for the property.

“L.A. County is best suited to take the lead in turning St. Vincent Medical Center into a facility that could help address our need for more affordable housing, interim housing, and wraparound mental and medical health services,” Solis said. “Part of my strategy has been to repurpose underutilized or unused county assets to offset our lack of affordable housing.”

The county’s Public Health Department deemed St. Vincent and its surrounding area as Service Planning Area 4, which contains the county’s largest homeless population, with more than 16,000 individuals experiencing homelessness.

Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, 13th District, introduced a motion on Jan. 17 to explore the feasibility of the city purchasing and repurposing the center into temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity. He also supports the county purchasing St. Vincent to address that need.

In total, 700,000 square feet in St. Vincent facilities are up for purchase, including 366 hospital rooms, adjoining medical facilities, a parking garage and several other structures that O’Farrell’s motion said could serve as a site for temporary lodging and wraparound services. The purchase would be unique in that most temporary housing is built from scratch, and the already existing facilities would only need to be adapted.

“The city will continue to engage with any and all parties in the goal of repurposing the center to help address our homelessness crisis,” O’Farrell said. “Angelenos are aligned in this once-in-a-generation opportunity. There remain many unknown variables in this matter, and I will continue to lead the charge to explore all options.”