The city of Beverly and the Beverly Hills Police Department have announced street closures during a visit by President Donald J. Trump on Tuesday, Feb. 18. Motorists should avoid areas around the closures because of possible congestion.

Multiple roads will be intermittently closed between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m., and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. They include streets in the area around Robertson Boulevard between Wilshire Boulevard and Beverly Hills’ southern border along Whitworth Drive, the area around Wilshire Boulevard between Robertson Boulevard and Beverly Drive, and the area around Crescent Drive between Wilshire Boulevard and North Santa Monica Boulevard.

Multiple streets will also be completely closed between noon and 8 p.m., including Beverly Drive between Wilshire Boulevard and Dayton Way, Canon Drive between Wilshire Boulevard and Dayton Way, and Clifton Way between Crescent Drive and Canon Drive. Crescent Drive between North and South Santa Monica boulevards will remain closed until 10 p.m.

For information, visit beverlyhills.org.