The Los Angeles LGBT Center has set its goal to raise $51,000 as an official charity partner of the LA Big 5K, which will take place on Saturday, March 7.

Over the years, the center’s 5k race team, Center Crew, has raised approximately $20,000. The proceeds from the charity event will benefit the center’s programs and services.

“The new year and the new decade are in full swing, and our eyes are set on the next wave of the LGBT movement. The center’s vitality depends and thrives on our collective engagement, so I encourage you to join our Center Crew,” said Rani DeMesme-Anders, the center’s membership manager.

Crew members receive a special designed Center Crew T-shirt and pair of socks in addition to fundraising, coaching and invitation, to crew meetups.

To register for the team or to donate to them, visit give.classy.org/lalgbtbig5k.

For information about LA Big 5K run, visit labig5k.com.