The 23rd annual Susan G. Komen “More Than Pink Walk” will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 7 to 11 a.m. at Dodger Stadium.

Participants are sought for the event, which raises funds for research to find cures for breast cancer. Parking opens at 6 a.m. and participants should enter the stadium sgrounds through the Sunset Gate. Registration begins at 7, opening ceremonies follow at 8:30 and the walk starts at 9 a.m. Actress and journalist Samantha Harris, Komen Los Angeles County’s Survivor of the Year in 2017, returns as a celebrity ambassador. She will co-host the opening ceremony with CBS-2/KCAL-9 News anchors Pat Harvey and Sandra Mitchell.

The two-mile walk occurs on the stadium grounds. Nearly 6,000 people are expected to participate. Komen Los Angeles County invests 75% of the funds raised to support local breast health services and dedicates the remaining 25 percent to national research to find cures.

“We are proud to be advocating for the breast health needs of L.A. County families, but we have a long way to go before we end this cancer entirely because it is not just one disease,” said Mark K. Pilon. executive director of Susan G. Komen Los Angeles County. “One in eight women and some men will have this devastating disease during their lifetime. Breast cancer kills one person every 60 seconds. Please join us and support this event through participation and fundraising so we can continue to provide no-cost services to those most in need.”

Registration is $30. Dodger Stadium is located at 1000 Vin Scully Ave. For information, call (310)575-3011, or visit komenlacounty.org/walk.