Project Angel Food has received $30,000 from the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation to address food insecurity in Los Angeles County. The donation is part of a program called Fill Your Tank, which celebrates Enterprise Rent-A-Car’s 60th anniversary by providing $60 million over six years to fight hunger around the globe. The Fill Your Tank program donations made locally are determined by local Enterprise operations.

Beyond donations, Enterprise Rent-A-Car is supporting the Fill Your Tank program with a hunger awareness and local engagement campaign.

“Enterprise Rent-A-Car is woven into the fabric of the Los Angeles County community, and food insecurity is an issue for our community. This donation to Project Angel Food of $120,000 over four years will support those in our community who need a little help to reach to their full potential,” said Valerie Brandon, regional vice president of Enterprise.

Globally, one in nine people don’t get enough food to be healthy and lead an active life, according to the World Food Programme. Today, more than a third of households served by Feeding America include at least one child.

“Project Angel Food is grateful to have received $120,000 from Enterprise Rent-A-Car in the past four years,” said Richard Ayoub, executive director of Project Angel Food. “The Fill Your Tank program has special meaning for our clients. Having a ‘full tank’ of food can make it easier for critically ill patients to take their medications, and the weekly deliveries of the medically tailored meals reduce the stress of knowing where their next meal is coming from.”

For information, visit angel­food.org.