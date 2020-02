The Paley Center for Media has found a new Beverly Hills home, at least for the time being, at the Beverly Hills Public Library, located at 444 N. Rexford Drive.

As part of its consent calendar, the Beverly Hills City Council voted unanimously on Feb. 18 to approve the Paley Center’s lease of space in the library so the public can continue to access the organization’s archive, which focuses on “the cultural, creative and social significance of television, radio and emerging platforms” to examine “the intersections between media and society,” according to its website.

The New York City-based nonprofit opened its Beverly Hills location at 465 N. Beverly Drive in 1996, but in December, the owner of the land beneath the Paley Center’s Leonard H. Goldenson Building bought out the center’s lease.

In January, Beverly Hills spokesman Keith Sterling told the Park Labrea News and Beverly Press that Beverly Hills is working to keep the Paley Center in the city, and the city staff report on the library rental said the space will allow the public to access the Paley Center archives “while the organization develops long-term plans to maintain a presence in Beverly Hills.”

The new Paley Center space will be the library’s existing second-floor study room, which will house two Paley employees in a room that is approximately 166 square feet, and the archive access area for the public will feature four Paley Center computers just outside the study room.

“It has windows all around it, so we thought this would be a good space because [the employees] would be able to look outside and see what’s happening with the computer area, and [members of the public] would be able to get their attention if they need assistance on the machines they’re using,” said Beverly Hills City Librarian Karen Buth.

Library patrons will soon be able to use the new study room, which is under construction and is approximately 137 square feet. The new space is expected to be finished by the end of this month, Buth said.

The two-year lease will cost the Paley Center $1 per year, though it will also pay $390 per month for utilities and building operating expenses, $210 per month for the use of two parking spaces in the nearby city parking garage and $5,000 as a security deposit. If the Paley Center wants the city to improve the space to meet its needs, the organization will reimburse the city for that work.

City Councilman Julian Gold praised the lease and called the Paley Center “a unique resource.”

“So much of our city’s history is tied to the movie industry and television. It’s a perfect partnership, and I’m beyond excited that they’re going to continue their presence here,” Gold said.

“The Paley has been a wonderful addition to our community. I am happy to find creative ways to keep them in our city,” Councilwoman Lili Bosse added in an email.

The lease begins on March 1, and either side can terminate it with 90 days’ notice. The Paley Center will be able to decide the hours of availability for its archive, as long as those hours are concurrent with the library’s hours of operation.

Buth said no specific timeline has been set for the Paley Center’s move into the library, though “early in March has been mentioned.” Buth added that the library staff is excited to be working with the Paley Center, and she hopes the library and the Paley can develop a “synergy.”

“We’re looking forward to the idea that it’s going to bring new people to the library and we can show them what we have to offer and bring it all together in one nice package, so to speak,” Buth said.