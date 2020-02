Earlier this month, the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County announced the 2020 season of First Fridays with the theme “The Future is Now.”

Wander through NHM’s halls after-hours for live music performances and enlightening discussions about the future, moderated by award-winning Los Angeles Times writer Patt Morrison. Sip crafted cocktails with dinosaurs, engage in themed discussions, dance to live music and DJs in the mammal halls, and eat from a variety of L.A. food trucks.

On March 6, the museum will host “Future of Medicine” from 5 to 10 p.m. Join science correspondent and “Ologies” podcast host Alie Ward for “Secrets from the Vault,” where she will ask NHM research specialists about their collections. Conversations will be held at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

A discussion moderated by Morrison will be held with Dr. Alexis Komor and Dr. Roey Tzezana. Komor, an assistant professor at the University of California San Diego, developed a new approach to genome editing during her postdoctoral work. Tzezana is a futures studies researcher at Tel Aviv University, a research fellow at Brown University and lead researcher for nonprofit XPRIZE Foundation.

Performances will also be held throughout the night, with Café Molly at 7 p.m., French Vanilla at 8 p.m. and Wajatta at 9 p.m. The DJ Lounge will be run by KCRW resident DJ Novena Carmel from 5 to 6 p.m. and 8:30 to 10 p.m. Guest DJ Josh Peace will host from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets to the event are $20 for non-members and free for members, although limited tickets are available.

Upcoming First Fridays will include “Future of Environmental Studies” on April 3, “Future of Design and Architecture” on May 1 and “Future of Food” on June 5. Tickets for the June event are $25 for non-members.

The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County is located at 900 Exposition Blvd. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit nhm.org/firstfridays.