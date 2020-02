Camila Lima, a soprano from Argentina, and Xavier Prado, a tenor from Chile, will showcase their extensive repertoire in a concert titled “Voices of South America” on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 2 p.m. at the Greystone Mansion and Gardens in Beverly Hills.

The performance is part of the Music in the Mansion concert series, which brings classical music to the intimate living space of the mansion every month through June.

Prado came to the U.S. with his family at the age of 15. An accomplished violinist and violist, his focus shifted to becoming a singer, and he has performed in numerous leading operatic and oratorio roles in Europe and North America. In 2018, the organization Opera Buffs selected Prado for its fall production of “La Boheme,” and he received a grant from the organization for emerging young artists. In 2019, Prado also starred as the lead role in the world premiere of the new opera, “Dulcinea XL” at the Colburn School’s Zipper Concert Hall.

Lima made her debut in the role of Violetta in Verdi’s “La Traviata” in Barcelona, Spain, and has since performed in numerous leading operatic roles in Europe and North America. She was the winner of alternate First Prize of the 2018 international New York Lyric Opera Competition and a semi-finalist at the Montserrat Caballe Competition in Zaragoza and the Jaume Aragall Competition in Sabadell, both in Spain. Lima twice won the Beverly Hills National Auditions, and is returning after her recital last season.

Music in the Mansion is sponsored by the Beverly Hills Community Services Department, under the artistic direction of Laura Schmieder, who founded iPalpiti Artists International, an organization dedicated to helping professional musicians advance their careers.

Tickets are $20. The Greystone Mansion and Gardens is located at 905 Loma Vista Drive. For information, call (310)285-6850, or visit beverlyhills.org/musicinthemansion.