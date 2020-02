A former delivery driver has been charged for allegedly committing a series of alleged attacks over a one-week period during the holiday season against people who are gay.

Joshua Immanuel Ebow, 30, has been charged with two felony counts each of assault with a deadly weapon and battery, and one felony count of exhibiting a deadly weapon. Additionally, the complaint includes one misdemeanor count of exhibiting a deadly weapon. The case also alleges the defendant committed a hate crime.

On Dec. 25, Ebow is accused of attacking a man and brandishing a knife at a pizza restaurant in Inglewood. Several days later, Ebow allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed a man at a fast-food restaurant in Culver City.

On Jan. 1, he allegedly assaulted a man in West Los Angeles with a knife. A day later, the defendant is accused of stabbing another victim at a store in Culver City. Ebow was later arrested on Jan. 3 at an undisclosed location. The crimes were allegedly committed by the defendant because he perceived the victims to be members of the LGBTQ community, said Deputy District Attorney Richard Ceballos, of the Organized Crime Division. Ebow faces 14 years in state prison.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department at (310)444-1529 or Culver City Police Department at (310)253-6311.