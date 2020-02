Luis De Jesus Los Angeles gallery hosts Britton Tolliver’s second solo exhibition, “Bend to Play,” on view from Feb. 29 through April 11. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m.

In “Bend to Play,” Tolliver applies a technique he devised for pushing paint through grids to an array of complex biomorphic and geometric forms.

Britton, a life long devotee to both the formal and psychological properties of abstraction, has come to embrace the vacillation between chaos and structure in his painting practice. This influence can be traced back to the artist’s early work in his early 20s while serving time in prison.

The paintings recall vacuum-formed topographical maps with microcosmic paint cliffs and pools teeming with the polymorphic genes of Fetish Finish and 1970s pop culture.

Luis De Jesus Los Angeles is located at 2685 S. La Cienega Blvd. For information, visit luisdejesus.com.