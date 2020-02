The Free Black Women’s Library L.A. and LACMA present a collection of books written by black women inspired by the exhibition “Betye Saar: Call and Response,” which is on view through April 5.

“Betye Saar: Call and Response” is the first exhibition at a California museum to address Saar’s entire career and focus on her sketchbooks, said Asha Grant, director of The Free Black Women’s Library L.A. Saar is known for her assemblages, many of which serve as statements of reclamation and appropriation of the black woman’s body from the mainstream gaze.

“Black women’s literature and art create portals to our individual and collective past, present and future, allowing readers and viewers the unique opportunity to exit on both sides of a story,” Grant said, adding that black women have long used art and literature as mediums for the world to interrogate the politics of identity, ancestry and difference.

The original Free Black Women’s Library was started by Ola Ronke Akinmowo in 2015 in Brooklyn, New York. It was organized to celebrate Black women writers, artists and creatives through community trading. After stumbling across the organization in 2016, Grant reached out and created the L.A. library in December 2019.

Grant said that increasing access to literature is a core mission for the library and was excited to collaborate with LACMA.

She invites folks to indulge in a literary exploration of Saar’s “Call and Response” with the “Book Playlist,” as part of the library’s collaboration with LACMA.

The list is a collection of books written by black women and inspired by the thematic threads of black spirituality, representation, ancestry, southern domestic life, nostalgia and Saar’s installations and sketchbooks.

The “Call and Response Book Playlist” consists of seven books: “South of Pico: African American Artists in Los Angeles in the 1960s and 1970s,” “Voyage of the Sable Venus and Other Poems,” “The Bluest Eye,” “Homegoing,” “Bone Black: Memories of Girlhood,” “Domestic Work: Poems,” “Women, Race, & Class” and “Quicksand and Passing.”

The selection of books can be read at these local community partner spaces: Junior High – Los Angeles, Bloom and Plume Coffee, South LA Café, Reparations Club, The Underground Museum, Patria Coffee and ProjectQ Salon and Community Center.

FBWLLA is a grassroots traveling book exchange that offers literary events with black women writers at the center. The organization hosts events that range from art-making workshops to book discussions and screenings.

LACMA is located at 5905 Wilshire Blvd. For information, visit unframed.lacma.org.