Between March 5 and April 11, Gustavo Dudamel, the LA Phil’s music and artistic director, and creative chair for jazz Herbie Hancock will bring together musicians, artists and activists representing a variety of musical traditions and social movements for “Power to the People!” a festival about finding your voice and using it.

“I’m so thrilled to be collaborating with Gustavo Dudamel to gather together composers, musicians and activists who are carrying the torch for a wide variety of communities,” Hancock said. “These are artists who help us understand one another, who fight for the rights of all people to be treated as equals. It’s a celebration not only of great music but of people who teach us how to find our voice and who use theirs to preserve the dignity and rights of all.”

Musical performances include Hancock with Dudamel and the LA Phil (March 5), Patti Smith and Her Band (March 6), “Residente” with Dudamel and the LA Phil (March 7), Conrad Tao (March 10), Terence Blanchard performing the music from Spike Lee films with Ben Harper (March 14), Cécile McLorin Salvant performing her song cycle “Ogresse” (March 15) and the West Coast debut of Ted Hearne’s “Place.” Two Toyota Symphonies for Youth performances address the festival’s themes and feature the philharmonic (April 4 and 11).

“Ever since my experience with El Sistema as a young boy in Venezuela, I have passionately believed in the power of music to unite, heal and inspire us to build a better world,” Dudamel said. “The extraordinary artists in this festival, each with their own unique vision of how art can change society for the better, serve as a powerful reminder that, no matter the challenges that face us, there is always hope for the future.”

“Power to the People!” also features talks, participatory events and performance art at Walt Disney Concert Hall and venues throughout Los Angeles. Imani Uzuri invites participants to sing songs of resistance (March 7-8), Terence Blanchard discusses his career and collaborations (March 12), A Noise Within and the LA Phil join together for an evening of political theater (March 13), Angela Davis delivers a talk on creativity’s role in social change (March 18), and Seth Parker Woods and Spencer Topel perform “Iced Bodies” (March 21).

Walt Disney Concert Hall is located at 111 S. Grand Ave. For information, visit laphil.com/power.