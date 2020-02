The city of Los Angeles Board of Public Works Office of Community Beautification launched its newly designed website on Feb. 13.

“The Office of Community Beautification is evolving, and with that comes a digital refresh to modernize and update the content of the website, improve functionality and inspire excitement about beautifying our communities,” said Aura Garcia, Los Angeles Board of Public Works vice president.

The updates were made to improve access to information, public services and resources on beautification in L.A. Visitors will see an updated design that incorporates enhanced content and photos to highlight the organization’s work in the community.

There’s now a tab on the homepage for “Keep Los Angeles Beautiful,” an affiliate of the nation’s largest community improvement nonprofit organization Keep America Beautiful. It leads to details about thc city’s leanup initiative and annual Beautification Conference which are part of the Beautify Los Angeles Campaign.

“We’re excited to further engage with Angelenos on beautification efforts and to have a new platform to showcase the work that we are doing in neighborhoods all throughout Los Angeles,” said Paul Racs, Office of Community Beautification director.

For information, visit laocb.org.