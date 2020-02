Whitney Jones Roy has been named new board chairperson of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. She succeeds David Bishop, who served for three years and remains on the board.

Roy is a partner of the L.A. office of Sheppard Mullin and has served on the food bank board of directors since 2012, she has 19 years of experience representing clients in complex business litigation and environmental litigation matters.

Roy has also developed a specialty relating to products liability, Proposition 65 and CERCLA. Her clients come from a broad spectrum of industries, including energy, financial services, insurance, real estate, construction and pharmaceuticals.

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank was founded in 1973 and has distributed more than 1.5 billion pounds of food and produce since inception. In 2019, the organization increased its food distribution by 20% from the previous year.

For information, visit lafoodbank.org.