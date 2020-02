The Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, which provides musical training to 400 children from ages 6 to 18 from across the Southland, has named three new members its board of directors, announced Chairman Kai Ryssdal.

On Feb. 13, Stephen Deschenes, a research and development director at Capital Group, attorney Elizabeth Calciano Fagan and Dete Meserve, an independent film and television producer, were chosen to sit on the LACC board of directors.

“Stephen Deschenes, Elizabeth Calciano Fagan and Dete Meserve are strategic thinkers and esteemed community leaders who share a deep passion for LACC,” Ryssdal said. “They bring to the organization a spirit of innovation, thoughtfulness and creativity, as well as keen business acumen. We are honored to have them serve in this important leadership role.”

The chorus, led by Artistic Director Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, is noted for its artistic, wide-ranging repertoire, professional and community collaborations and performances locally and abroad.

The first time Meserve heard the LACC perform was under the direction of Malvar-Ruiz.

“I knew I was witnessing something rare and magnificent. The performances are daring, hauntingly beautiful and filled with moments of sublime perfection,” she said. I’m thrilled to join the board of directors and to work with leadership to build upon the wonder and rich talent of the LACC.”

Deschenes, who is also an LACC parent, said he is excited to join the board, adding that he appreciates LACC’s artistic success and the positive impact on young choristers when they have the opportunity to work with musical organizations such as the Los Angeles Philharmonic, L.A. Opera and Los Angeles Master Chorale.

He noted there is an abundance of opportunity within the LACC, such as when he joined LACC tours in both Iceland and Prague. The chorus performed in multiple languages, and Deschenes witnessed how the children made personal connections with local choristers while on tour.“Simply put, LACC changes lives and helps form musical memories that everyone involved with the chorus treasures,” he said.

Fagan, a mother of two LACC choristers, shared the same sentiments as Meserve and Deschenes of being elected onto the board and leading the LACC.

“Every child will leave the choir knowing what it is like to be part of a team that makes something beautiful and worthwhile, and that experience will give them strength to face other challenges as they move into adulthood,” she said.