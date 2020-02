Nineteen ninety felt like it held more significance than just being the start of a new decade, or the end of another. And it’s not just because it’s when this newspaper morphed into something entirely new.

It was a year of great change, starting with Tim Berners-Leed debuting his radical new invention: the World Wide Web. Nelson Mandela was finally freed from prison after almost 30 years and the Hubble Telescope was sent into orbit.

But zoom in closer to home, and there were signs of the time happening all around us. In 1990, a football field sized quilt made a stop here on its cross-country tour to raise awareness of the AIDS epidemic. And in this neighborhood, rumors swirled. There was talk of a proposal to transform Farmers Market into something bigger – potentially changing the face of this neighborhood.

In fact, right there at that spot, in a long-gone two-story building facing Fairfax Avenue, a young couple with just enough newspaper experience and youth to feel fearless had some transformational ideas of their own.

There, at the office of what would become the Park Labrea News and Beverly Press you read today, Michael and Karen Villalpando had big ideas to shepherd this weekly into its next generation. They imagined building a paper that brought together residents, community leaders and local businesses. They hoped to create a place they could grow with the community and serve as a foundation for their own growing family. And it was going to take a lot of work.

I remember, because I was there. And I was instantly swept up into their big idea and long hours.

The beginning of 1990 was a big moment for me, too. I was 22, one month out of school with a degree in journalism and starting my first professional gig at Park Labrea News. I’d somehow convinced Michael and Karen to take a chance on me. We rolled up our sleeves and set about making something good even better.

The 30 years since have gone quickly, but the world then seems so far away. Alphanumeric text messaging was introduced that year on 2G cellular phones, which were new. And rare. Now friends text me animated caricatures of themselves telling me where to meet for dinner or about important professional wins.

Differences aside, a lot of pretty cool things came to be in 1990. Take Tickle Me Elmo. He’s the same, only better, right? Madonna debuted “Vogue.” Your feelings about the performer may have changed, but if you loved that song then, I guarantee you love it now. “Pretty Woman” and “Goodfellas” were instant classics. You can’t argue with greatness, or Robert DeNiro.

Back at the office, there were a few recurring issues I wrote about more than others during my four years as an editor here. But it was the saga of what would happen to the Farmers Market, that was the most controversial.

You well know how that tale ended. The area evolved into a retail and entertainment destination developed to keep pace with the next generation, and the Farmers Market kept its foothold. It reminds me a lot of what Michael and Karen have achieved in the past three decades. They didn’t have to suffer local politics to make it happen, but they transformed something valued by the community into something better and more meaningful.

To Michael and Karen – thank you for allowing me to play a small role in the great work you’ve accomplished. Congratulations to you and your team on three decades of hard work.