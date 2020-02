The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association announced the schedule for the 2020 KCRW World Festival at the Hollywood Bowl.

Now in its 21st year, the festival will start on Sunday, June 28, at 7 p.m. Attendees can expect an eclectic musical spirit.

On June 28, artist Andrew Bird will perform work from his new album “My Finest Work Yet,” followed by Grammy-nominated Calexico and Iron & Wine, who will bring Southwestern textures. Chapel Hill folk duo Mandolin Orange sets the mood at the top of the evening.

On July 5, Flying Lotus and saxophone player Kamasi Washington take the stage to perform alongside the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra.

On July 19, three-time Grammy-winning singer and producer Maxwell performs new arrangements from throughout his three-decade career. The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra and Maxwell’s veteran touring band will back him up that night.

On Aug. 2, KCRW’s annual reggae celebration returns for its 19th edition with Southern California reggae rockers Rebelution leading the way alongside Toots & The Maytals, Jah9 and DJ Mackle.

On Aug. 9, Polo & Pan, Parcels, Poolside and Lido Pimienta take over The Bowl.

On Aug. 16, the final day of KCRW’s World Festival, The Alabama Shakes’ singer Brittany Howard takes the stage, while Thundercat and Georgia Anne Muldrow perform jazz, soul and rhythm and blues.

The Hollywood Bowl is located at 2301 N. Highland Ave. For information, visit hollywoodbowl.com.