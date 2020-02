People who identify as LGBT face a broad range of issues, from violence and discrimination to lack of family and access to health services. However, a rising concern is mental health in LGBT youth.

The Jason Foundation Inc, a nationally recognized leader in youth suicide prevention and awareness, is now offering a free one-hour training module, “Supporting LGBT Students in Schools: Suicide Prevention Among LGBT Youth.”

For more than 20 years, the organization has provided programs and resources to help identify and assist young people who may be struggling with thoughts of suicide.

“There is a growing epidemic within the LGBT community, especially in the youth, and that epidemic is suicide. LGBT students are more likely to have suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts than their heterosexual peers,” said Evelyn Hill, senior divisional director for the foundation.

The Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention released the results of its “Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance Survey” covering a broad range of questions on the behavioral actions and thoughts of the nation’s youth. According to the 2017 results, among students who identify as transgender, approximately 35% said they had attempted suicide one or more times in the previous year. In California, 9.4% of high school students answered they have attempted suicide in the past.

“The school environment can have an enormous impact on a young person’s life,” Hill said.

For information, visit jasonfoundation.com.