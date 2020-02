El Capitan Theatre will exclusively screen Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” from March 5 to March 22.

Guests can see characters Ian and Barley from “Onward” live on the El Capitan Theatre stage, as well as take photos at the “Onward” mural wall in the theater lobby. In addition, guests can see a real-life version of Guinevere, Barley’s groovy purple van, in front of the El Capitan Theatre.

On Feb. 29, theatergoers can attend a special Leap Day advance screening of “Onward” at 1 p.m. All advance screening guests will receive a commemorative “Onward” pin and drawstring backpack, as well as a reserved seat, popcorn and 20 oz. bottled drink. Tickets to the advance screening are $16 per adult and $13 per child.

“Onward” showtimes are at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9:50 p.m. from Friday, March 6, to Sunday, March 22. Showtimes on the film’s opening day, Thursday, March 5, are at 7 and 9:50 p.m. only.

Tiny Tot Tuesday will be held for the first show every Tuesday during the run of “Onward.” At these screenings, parents and small children may enjoy the movie with dimmed lights and reduced sound levels.

Group rates of $10 per person are available for parties of 20 or more. The El Capitan Theatre is located at 6838 Hollywood Blvd. For information, call (818)845-3110, or visit elcapitantickets.com.