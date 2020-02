Detectives are searching for a driver who struck and severely injured a pedestrian at La Brea Avenue and Third Street on Jan. 30, and are hoping witnesses will come forward with information.

The collision occurred at approximately 7:15 a.m. as the unidentified victim was walking eastbound on Third Street across La Brea Avenue and was struck by a Mitsubishi Montero traveling south on La Brea Avenue, police said. The victim sustained serious injuries, was hospitalized and is now recovering. Police have exhausted leads and are seeking help from the public.

The vehicle was described as a 1998 or 1999 Mitsubishi Montero, possibly dark green or maroon with a brush guard on front and a spare tire attached to the rear. A $50,000 reward is available for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the driver. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives with the West Traffic Division at (213)473-0234 or (213)473-0222.