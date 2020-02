A driver who struck and injured a 92-year-old woman with his vehicle and fled on Feb. 7 is being sought by police, who are asking the public for tips.

The collision occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. as the driver was backing up at a slow speed near the intersection of Ninth Street and Burlington Avenue, east of Koreatown. The vehicle, a 2004 black Honda Accord, struck the victim and knocked her to the ground.

People in the immediate area helped the victim and spoke to the driver and told the driver to stay at the scene, but he drove away. Police and paramedics were called and the victim was taken in stable condition to a hospital, where she recovered.

Authorities obtained a license plate number, but the registration is not current and they were unable to identify the driver. He was described as a Latino man 18 to 25 years old.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Moses Castillo, with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Traffic Division, at (213)833-3713. During weekends and off-hours, call the LAPD’s hotline at (877)LAPD247.