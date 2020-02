Join the city of West Hollywood and personnel from the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station for “Coffee with the COPPS (Community Oriented Policing and Problem Solving)” team on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 8 a.m. at Starbucks on Santa Monica Boulevard. Sheriff’s department representatives will answer questions and speak about efforts to reduce crime and solve community problems. 8595 Santa Monica Blvd. (310)855-8850, or email jrklaus@lasd.org.